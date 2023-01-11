Baku City Circuit shares data on Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 tickets sales

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Citizens of almost 60 countries have bought tickets for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2023 up to date, the Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Trend.

According to the company, the citizens of the Netherlands, the UK, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, India, the USA, and Mexico buy tickets the most.

Tickets went on sale on December 15, 2022, and the sale will last until the race starts. There is now an early bird ticket sale, and tickets are currently offered at a 20 percent discount. Motorsport fans can only take advantage of this opportunity until January 15, 2023.

During the traditional Early Bird campaign, standing ticket prices vary from 40 manat ($23.53) to 120 manat ($70.59), while grandstand tickets – from 160 manat ($94.12) to 690 manat ($405.89). Formula 1 tickets for minors are found in a price range between 110 manat ($64.7) and 480 manat ($282.36).

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix of 2023 will be held on April 28-30.