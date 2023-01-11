Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan holds briefing session (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 19:10)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov has chaired a briefing session on the 2022 results of service and combat activities of the ministry's Internal Troops, the ministry told Trend.

While delivering a welcome speech, Colonel-General Eyvazov noted that following the development and progress strategy successfully implemented by the head of the state, the economic power, defense potential, and international positions of the country have significantly strengthened. The minister also emphasized the constant attention paid by President Aliyev to army building, including the activity of the Internal Troops, and improving the material and technical support of the army.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs – Commander of the Internal Troops, Lieutenant-General Shahin Mammadov made a report on the results of service and combat activities.

Summing up the meeting results, Minister Eyvazov outlined the tasks facing the Internal Troops, as well as gave relevant instructions and recommendations.