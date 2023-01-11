Azerbaijan confirms 62 more COVID-19 cases, 28 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Azerbaijan has detected 62 new COVID-19 cases, 28 patients have recovered, and 6 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 826,055 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,462 of them have recovered, and 10,033 people have died. Currently, 560 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,112 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,499,907 tests have been conducted so far.