BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. More than 200 media entities have applied for registration in the media registry in Azerbaijan so far, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at a reporting conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

Ismayilov noted that nearly 160 entities received a positive response, and the appeals of the remaining subjects are still under consideration.

He added that up to 180 journalists' appeals were also approved.