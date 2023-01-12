Azerbaijan elaborates strategic development plan for print media (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A strategic development plan for print media has been elaborated in Azerbaijan, CEO of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov said at a reporting conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

He noted that a diagnostic review of the regional media development is also being prepared.

"I would like to note that proposals for international experience analysis and media support mechanisms through the financing of national content, social advertising, and socially useful announcements, were prepared and presented as well," Ismayilov said.