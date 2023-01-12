Azerbaijan prepares bill on exemption of media entities from taxes (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A bill on exemption of media entities from taxes has been prepared in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at a reporting conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Ismayilov, the bill envisages the exemption of media entities from tax on income from their activities, advertising income, as well as on the relevant assistance provided to them, on profits and from value-added tax on media products made by them.

He added that the bill has been fully agreed upon with the interested bodies and is under consideration by the government.