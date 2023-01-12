Azerbaijan's media entities not included in register to be held accountable - official (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 14:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. In Azerbaijan, media entities not included in the register will be held accountable, said Chief Executive of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov during the conference on the results of 2022, Trend reports.

He noted, that there is plenty of time to pass the registry.

"Our employees are ready to support and provide assistance to the media entities in this matter. We have no right to apply sanctions to them if the media entity is not included in the register. After the expiration of the 6-month period mentioned in the law, we will raise the issue of them in court. And the decision on the continuation of their activities will be taken by the court," he added.

He noted that currently, more than 200 media entities have applied for inclusion in the register. About 100 applicants received positive responses. Their appeals are under consideration.

Ismayilov noted that applications from up to 180 journalists were also approved.