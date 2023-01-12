Medieval Muslim cemetery discovered in Azerbaijan's Khojavend (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:13)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A medieval Muslim cemetery has been discovered in the village of Arakul in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, Azerbaijan's Institute of Archeology, Ethnography and Anthropology told Trend.

The Institute of Archeology, Ethnography and Anthropology received information about the discovery of human remains on the territory of the village. The information was received from employees of the Caspian Geomatic LLC working in the territory.

Following the instructions of the Institute, an employee of the Khojavend-Fuzuli archaeological expedition, Vusal Hasanov, together with representatives of the relevant institutions, conducted an inspection of the territory. During a preliminary examination, it was discovered that the person was buried according to the Islamic rite, and the burial dates back to the XIII-XV centuries.

Meanwhile and Armenian cemetery in the same village dates back to XIX-XX centuries, due to Armenians settling in the area in 1840s.

The found Muslim cemetery proves that that Muslim population lived on this territory long before the Armenians.