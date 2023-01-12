Azerbaijan begins overhaul of schools in Lachin (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 15:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The overhaul of school No. 2 and Lachin-Zabukh school in Azerbaijan's Lachin has begun, said Deputy Head of the Capital Construction and Supply Department of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Farhan Aliyev, Trend reports.

He noted that it is planned to put them into operation in September 2023.

"The overhaul of the rural school in the Sugovushan village of the Tartar district has been completed, and the school is ready to open. Two schools are being built in Shusha and Aghdam, each with 960 student spots. They are expected to be commissioned in September this year," he said.