Azerbaijan confirms 80 more COVID-19 cases, 66 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has detected 80 new COVID-19 cases, 66 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,135 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,528 of them have recovered, and 10,037 people have died. Currently, 570 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,024 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,451,931 tests have been conducted so far.