Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. A total of 351 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 203 citizens, the second dose – 30 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 90 citizens. As many as 28 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,936,461 vaccine doses were administered, 5,399,389 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,074 people – the second dose, 3,396,129 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264,869 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.