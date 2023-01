BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The YASHAT Foundation improved living conditions and covered the medical expenses of family members of martyr Ahmadagha Iskandarov, who was a volunteer at the second Karabakh War and died in the battles for the liberation of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli, Trend reports.

The report of the Foundation can be found on https://yashat.gov.az/report/tableau.

Foundation videos are available at https://youtu.be/8k30isRXjW4, https://we.tl/t-BoWEyhdXdM