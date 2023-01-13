Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
13 January 2023
Azerbaijan appoints new head of Main Public Security Department of Ministry of Internal Affairs

Samir Ali
Samir Ali
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A new head of the Main Public Security Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has been appointed, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov.

Deputy Head of the Baku City Main Police Department, Major General Sardar Safarov, was relieved of his post and appointed Head of the Main Public Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan by order of the minister.

The former Head of the Main Public Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Major General Oktay Kerimov, was previously relieved from his post and appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.

