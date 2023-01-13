Azerbaijan confirms 93 more COVID-19 cases, 119 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Azerbaijan has detected 93 new COVID-19 cases, 119 patients have recovered, and five patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,228 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,647 of them have recovered, and 10,042 people have died. Currently, 539 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,633 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,453,564 tests have been conducted so far.