Decrees of President Ilham Aliyev – new stage of social reforms, MP says (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. A number of orders and decrees on social benefits, pensions, wage increases, recently signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as part of the new social reform, will cover more than 800,000 people, Chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev told Trend.

According to Guliyev, the mentioned decrees and orders are the new stage of social reforms carried out in the country and will serve to improve the social well-being of Azerbaijani citizens.

As the chairman noted, the increase is primarily aimed at improving the social protection of low-income strata of the population.

"Salaries, pensions, benefits, increased by the orders signed in 2023, are continuation of the 4th package of social reforms from 2019, and this package is supposed to cover around two million Azerbaijanis during this year. It is planned to allocate extra 750 million manat ($441.1 million) to this end," Guliyev said.

He stressed that over the past four years, benefits for martyr families and the war-disabled have increased 2.5 times, while benefits for persons with disabilities and persons receiving old-age benefits have risen three times. Other benefits have also substantially grown. All this shows that the social well-being of the Azerbaijani population is the focal point of state policy," he said.