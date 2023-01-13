Azerbaijan holds discussions on reconstruction work in Jabrayil (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev has held a meeting with public representatives of Jabrayil district [liberated in the 2020 second Karabakh war], the Special Representative Office told Trend.

The meeting held in the Executive Power of the district was also attended by the head of the district executive power Kamal Hasanov, and representatives of the district's intelligentsia.

First, the memory of martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

Then Hajiyev spoke in detail about the ongoing construction and restoration work in the district, planned projects, villages to be built, and infrastructure projects.

Representatives of the intelligentsia shared their views on the further development of the district.

Hajiyev stressed that the opinions of public representatives of the district will be taken into account during its reconstruction.