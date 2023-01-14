Azerbaijani defense minister holds official meeting, gives relevant instructions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting on January 14, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Deputies of the minister, commanders of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments, and services participated in the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations attended the meeting as well via video teleconference.

First, the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and fallen servicemen who died for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were honored with observing a minute's silence.

Noting that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev highly commended the service and combat activities of the Azerbaijani Army, as well as the military reforms, in his recent interview with local TV channels, the minister delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijani Army by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The minister analyzed the current operational situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia conditional border and in the Azerbaijani territories of Russian peacekeepers' temporary deployment.

Hasanov gave specific instructions on maintaining the units’ combat readiness at a high level and being constantly ready to suppress any possible provocation.

The importance of paying special attention to specialist training in learning new weapons and combat equipment, available in the armament, their operation principles and effective application by the military personnel was highlighted.

The reforms carried out in the field of education with the aim of training professional personnel in the Azerbaijan Army were widely discussed. The relevant officers were given specific instructions on increasing the intensity of work done in this sphere.

Having brought to the attention of the meeting participants the features of combat training in the winter period, the defense minister emphasized the importance of supply issues of units, stationed in mountainous areas, as well as the maintenance of supply roads and communication lines in constant working order during the winter months.

It was instructed to continue engineering activities in certain directions during 2023 to clear the liberated territories from mines and unexploded ordnance according to the plan.

Stressing that a number of events to be held in the Azerbaijan Army in accordance with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on declaring 2023 as a “Year of Heydar Aliyev” will play a significant role in further increasing the combat spirit of military personnel, the Minister gave instructions to the relevant officers on the qualitative implementation of activities aimed at ideological work and moral-psychological support.

It was ordered to strictly observe safety regulations during daily activities, provide attention and care to servicemen, especially recently recruited young soldiers, as well as strengthen control over medical and preventive measures taken to protect them from seasonal diseases.

In the end, relevant instructions on the organization of the troops’ service, as well as further improvement of the service and social and living conditions of the servicemen were set.