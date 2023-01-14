Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 116 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. Azerbaijan has detected 72 new COVID-19 cases, 116 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,300 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,763 of them have recovered, and 10,045 people have died. Currently, 492 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,106 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,455,670 tests have been conducted so far.