Munitions found in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Police officers of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district continue activities to detect and collect munitions and explosives in military positions abandoned [by Armenian armed forces during the 2020 second Karabakh war] in the liberated territories, the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Trend.

Various munitions have been found in the district during the recent activities carried out by the police officers.

A total of 1,500 found rounds of various calibers, 45 guns, 15 explosives, 11 machine guns, nine grenade launchers, four pistols, three hand grenades, two anti-tank guided missile systems, sniper rifles and night vision devices, one automatic grenade launcher and tape boxes, as well as other munitions, were handed over to the relevant structures.