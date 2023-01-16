Community of Western Azerbaijan addresses public on "Concept of Return"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan, currently - modern-day Armenia) has addressed the public on the "Concept of Return", Trend reports.

“Based on the right to return as stipulated in relevant international conventions, the "West Azerbaijan Community" continues its work on the draft concept ("Concept of Return") for the peaceful return of Azerbaijanis expelled from the territory of nowadays Armenia,” the address said.

“The general public is closely interested in this issue. Scientists, specialists, and ordinary citizens contact the Community and present their thoughts and suggestions on the concept. The submitted ideas and suggestions prove to be very useful in the preparation of the draft”, the address noted.

In this regard, according to the address, the Community appeals to the general public to submit their proposals on the draft "Return Concept". Proposals can be submitted to [email protected] until 18:00 (GMT +4) on January 21, 2023.

“There is a particular need for the opinions and suggestions of experts specializing in international common law, humanitarian law, human rights, post-conflict rehabilitation and reintegration, and rights of refugees. Proposals can be submitted in Azerbaijani, English, Russian, French or German languages,” concluded the address.