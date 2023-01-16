Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports via the agency.

According to the agency, 1 unexploded ordnance was detected and neutralized as part of the de-mining process that was held in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan from January 1 through January 7.

A total area of 0.0955 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances in the reporting period added the agency.