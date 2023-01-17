Azerbaijan talks estimated reserves of deposits on its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The reserves of gold, silver, and copper deposits on Azerbaijan's liberated territories have been revealed, said Chairman of the Geological Exploration Agency Ali Aliyev during a media briefing, Trend reports.

In particular, he said that there were 112.5 tons of mineral resources in the Soyudlu deposit (Kalbajar), 6.5 tons of gold, 10.75 tons of silver, about 4,000 tons of copper at the Vezhnali deposit (Zangilan), 457,000 tons of copper at the Damirli deposit (Karabakh), and 13.7 tons of gold at the Gizilbulagh deposit (Karabakh).

Aliyev noted that, however, the specific volume of deposits currently illegally exploited by Armenians is unknown. Calculations are currently underway.

"The relevant state institutions have prepared an appeal to international organizations regarding the illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources," Aliyev said.