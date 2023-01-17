Azerbaijan reveals foreign companies which illegally exploited its deposits during occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The names of foreign companies engaged in illegal exploitation of the Soyudlu (Kalbajar), Vezhnali (Zangilan), Damirli (Karabakh), and Gizilbulagh (Karabakh) deposits during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories have been revealed, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Geological Exploration Agency Ali Aliyev, during a media briefing, has revealed these companies:

- Canadian Sterlite Gold Ltd. and First Dynasty Mines Ltd.;

- Swiss Base Metals and Vallex Group of companies;

- Russian Geopro Mining Gold Company;

- Armenian Copper Programme (cooperated with Swedish and Liechtenstein entrepreneurs)

- the US Global Gold;

- Indian Vedanta Resources.