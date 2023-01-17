Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 cases, 70 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Azerbaijan has detected 71 new COVID-19 cases, 70 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,450 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 816,942 of them have recovered, and 10,054 people have died. Currently, 454 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,863 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,461,419 tests have been conducted so far.