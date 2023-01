BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting dance classes under the guidance of Spanish choreographer Beatriz Brito Aguilera, who has been invited to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

The guest has already held the first training with Azerbaijani gymnasts, including the group exercise team. Aguilera will also conduct classes with members of the rhythmic gymnastics team of different age groups.