Russia’s Aeroflot launches regular flights from St. Petersburg to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Russia’s Aeroflot airlines will launch regular flights from St. Petersburg to Baku, Trend reports citing the airline press service.

Flights from Pulkovo airport to the capital of Azerbaijan will be operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft from February 17, twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays. Ticket sales are already open.

Due to the expansion of the international flight program from St. Petersburg, passengers can travel without layovers in Moscow will, the airline said.

In the current season, direct flights from St. Petersburg to Antalya, Istanbul, Dubai, Tashkent, Samarkand and Yerevan are available to passengers, the statement added.