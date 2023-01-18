Azerbaijan Army holds methodological training sessions with staff of Personnel Bodies - MoD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. In accordance with the annual plan approved by Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, methodological training sessions are being conducted with the staff of the Personnel Bodies of the Army Corps, formations, military units, and special educational institutions, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At first, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speaking at the sessions, Deputy Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Chief of the Department for Personnel Major General Elchin Khalilov, conveyed the greetings of Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and informed about the work done over the past year and the upcoming tasks for 2023.

Major General E. Khalilov emphasized that the reforms, carried out in the Azerbaijan Army under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, successfully continue and are constantly in the spotlight of the Defense Ministry leadership.

The Chief of the department noted the improvement of the organizational and staff structure for the transition of the Azerbaijan Army to a new stage of development in accordance with the model of modern armies and brought to the attention of the session participants the main tasks assigned for the current year.

Servicemen delivered reports on the activities carried out in the field of personnel training and manning to maintain the combat capability of the Azerbaijan Army at a constant high level.