Azerbaijan shares data on equipment of Armenian army destroyed during September clashes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 18. In response to the large-scale provocations of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijani Army units inflicted crushing blows on the enemy in the area of the state border passing through the territory of Azerbaijan's Zangilan district on September 12-13, 2022, said the Chief of Azerbaijan's State Border Service Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev during a session dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

As he noted, enemy forces, having suffered numerous losses, were forced to retreat.

According to Guliyev, during the clashes, a total of 2 S-300 divisions, an S-125 ZRK launcher, an S-125 ZRK fire support, an R-18 radar station, 2 'Zhitel' electronic warfare systems, 18 posts, and the enemy's living force were destroyed.

During the night of September 12, 2022, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border. As a result of the response measures taken by the Azerbaijani army against Armenian provocation, all military facilities built by the Armenian armed forces in Lachin, Kalbajar and Zangilan directions, which posed a threat to the security of Azerbaijan, were destroyed.