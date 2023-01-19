Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss co-op issues in military education (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The delegation led by the Rector of the National Defense University of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev paid a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

In line with the visit program, the Azerbaijani delegation first visited the Heydar Aliyev Square in Uzbekistan's Tashkent, as well as laid wreaths and flowers in front of the memorial complex of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people.

Then the delegation visited the Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan and viewed the infrastructure and educational process of the military educational institution. The delegation was briefed on the academy’s establishment history and main activities.

Lieutenant General Piriyev signed the academy’s Book of Remembrance.

The meeting participants exchanged views on bilateral cooperation issues in military education, and the training of military personnel, and professors in higher military educational institutions.

Piriyev's speech on the “Upcoming numerous studies of the 44-day Second Karabakh War” aroused great interest among the teaching staff of the academy, deputy commanders of formations, and listeners studying improvement courses.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with the Command of the Central military district, Major General Oybek Saidov. The meeting also discussed issues of mutual interest.