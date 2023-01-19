Azerbaijan confirms 46 more COVID-19 cases, 79 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Azerbaijan has detected 46 new COVID-19 cases, 79 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,571 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,080 of them have recovered, and 10,064 people have died. Currently, 427 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,114 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,466,384 tests have been conducted so far.