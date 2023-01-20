Baku Executive Power talks expected repair of Alley of Martyrs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Alley of Martyrs in Baku is expected to be repaired in the future, Head of the Baku City Executive Power Eldar Azizov told reporters, Trend reports.

"The structures of the city authorities are constantly involved in the work on the Alley of Martyrs. There have passed 33 years, and repairs are planned here in the future. A new composition was presented today. We always keep the alley under control," Azizov explained.

The Alley of Martyrs is a cemetery and memorial dedicated to those killed by the Soviet Army in January 1990.

On the night of January 19-20, 1990, as a result of military aggression of the units of the Soviet Army and special forces, as well as contingents of internal troops against Azerbaijan, civilians, including children, women, and the elderly were massacred in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran and Neftchala by order of the USSR leadership.

As a result of the occupying forces’ military aggression 149 civilians were killed, 744 were seriously injured, and 4 people went missing. The Soviet army sent to the country in order to forcefully suppress the mass protests of the Azerbaijani people and the national independence movement started in response to the discrimination policy of the USSR leadership against the people of Azerbaijan, the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their historical lands in the territory of present-day Armenia, and Armenia’s unfounded territorial claims against Karabakh, committed an unprecedented massacre against the civilian population grossly violating international law and the Constitution.