Western Azerbaijan Community continues conducting census of thousands of deportees - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. A list of over 100,000 compatriots from Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia's territory) has been set out, Spokesperson of the Western Azerbaijan Community Ulviyya Zulfigar told reporters, Trend reports.

While talking about the census process of Western Azerbaijanis, she noted that 250-300 people appeal to the Community for registration on a daily basis.

Zulfigar said that along with 1988-1991 deported, internally displaced Azerbaijanis from modern-day Armenia have also been registered in the Community.

She also emphasized that proposals on the draft 'Great Return' concept, received by the Community from scientists, specialists, public representatives, and foreign experts, will certainly be taken into account.

The Community of Western Azerbaijan has earlier appealed to the public over proposals for the draft 'Great Return' concept.

According to the appeal, the Community of Western Azerbaijan is working on the 'Return' project, providing for the peaceful return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia, based on the right to return, enshrined in international conventions.