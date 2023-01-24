Azerbaijan confirms 59 more COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Azerbaijan has detected 59 new COVID-19 cases, 72 patients have recovered, and 7 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,738 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,388 of them have recovered, and 10,075 people have died. Currently, 275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,908 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,475,435 tests have been conducted so far.