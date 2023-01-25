“Concept of Return” submitted to Supervisory Board of Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. The “Concept of Return” has been submitted to the Supervisory Board of the Community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in modern-day Armenia's territory), the Community told Trend.

On January 25, 2023, the Community’s Supervisory Board held an expanded meeting.

While delivering a welcome speech, Chairman of the Community, MP Aziz Alakbarli noted that numerous events, meetings with experts were held in order to develop the 'Return' concept, hundreds of proposals were put forward. During this process, the Community received plenty of valuable requests from the general public. The received proposals have been systematized by main topics, and a draft document has been prepared. It was decided to submit the project to the Supervisory Board for official approval.

On behalf of the management of the Community, Alakbarli thanked everyone who took part in the development and adoption of the project.

The Supervisory Board will consider adopting the concept at its meeting on January 26, 2023.

The Community of Western Azerbaijan has earlier appealed to the public over the draft 'Return' concept.

According to the appeal, the Community is working on the 'Return' project, providing for the peaceful return of Azerbaijanis displaced from Armenia, based on the right to return, enshrined in international conventions.