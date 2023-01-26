Azerbaijan confirms 43 more COVID-19 cases, 45 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Azerbaijan has detected 43 new COVID-19 cases, 45 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,823 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,504 of them have recovered, and 10,077 people have died. Currently, 242 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,183 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,479,912 tests have been conducted so far.