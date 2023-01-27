Azerbaijan's State Security Service opens criminal proceedings following assault on country's Embassy in Iran (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has opened a criminal case in connection with the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports via the service.

According to the service, on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4), an armed attack on the embassy took place.

"The attacker opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at the security post, killing the head of the embassy’s security service Orkhan Asgarov and injuring two guards of the embassy. The embassy workers managed to neutralize the terrorist,” the State Security Service said.

The criminal case was opened under Articles 12.2, 120.2.1, 12.2, 120.2.4, 12.2, 120.2.11, 12.2, 29, 120.2.7, 12.3, 214.2.1, 12.3, 214.2 .3 and 12.2, 228.2.1 of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code.

The incident is currently under investigation. An appeal was sent to the relevant authorities of Iran regarding the solution of the necessary issues related to the investigation.

“A full and comprehensive investigation of all the circumstances related to the terrorist acts committed against the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran will be ensured. The public will be provided with further details,” the State Security Service said.