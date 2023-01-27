Explosive devices of great destructive power found in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. During the demining operations carried out on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, improvised explosive devices of great destructive power set by the Armenians were found in the Aghdam district, Trend reports.

Improvised explosive devices of great destructive power installed by the enemy have been found in Azerbaijan's Aghdam during the demining operations carried out on the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

According to the Agency, the installation of one 240-millimeter 9M24F turbojet missile engine and more than thirty 120-millimeter mortar shells connected to each other was discovered under earthen embankments on the side of the road. Each munition contains more than 3 kilograms of explosives and is aimed at the mass destruction of people and equipment.

The Agency said that mine clearance operations are continuing. The installation of these explosive devices is proof of the Armenians' terror aimed at the civilian population.