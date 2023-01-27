Azerbaijan confirms 24 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijan has detected 24 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,847 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,541 of them have recovered, and 10,080 people have died. Currently, 226 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,413 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,481,325 tests have been conducted so far.