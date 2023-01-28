Azerbaijan confirms 33 more COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijan has detected 33 new COVID-19 cases, 21 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,880 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,562 of them have recovered, and 10,081 people have died. Currently, 237 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,917 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,483,242 tests have been conducted so far.