Deceased security chief of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran to be buried tomorrow in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Orkhan Asgarov, who died during the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, will be buried tomorrow in the second Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

The body of the deceased will be transported from the airport to the Tazapir mosque, after which it will be handed over to the family.

The plane with Asgarov's body has already taken off from Tehran. The flight is also carrying evacuated embassy staff, including the wounded employee Vasif Tagiyev.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.