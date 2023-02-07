Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Another plane with aid heading to Türkiye, upon instructions of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Society Materials 7 February 2023 10:52 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. In accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another aircraft with the necessary aid and equipment to eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster headed to Türkiye, Trend reports.

A mobile field hospital of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations with 41 people is being sent. The plane will land at Adana Airport. The second plane will be sent soon.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

According to the latest data, as a result of the earthquake, 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 people were injured.

