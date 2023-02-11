Another batch of humanitarian aid of Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived in Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. In accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, another batch of humanitarian aid from the Ministry of Emergency Situations was sent by plane to Türkiye tonight to support the fraternal country, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

A plane with humanitarian aid has already landed at Adana airport.

Humanitarian aid, consisting of 240 tents, has been handed over.

Upon the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has sent 9 planes and 30 trucks to Türkiye so far.