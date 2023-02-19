AGF always organizes competitions at high level - SecGen of Latvian Gymnastics Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) always organizes competitions at a high level, Secretary General of the Latvian Gymnastics Federation Natalia Prokofieva told Trend.

"Competitions in Baku are always held at a high level. There is a very friendly atmosphere at the Trampoline World Cup," Prokofieva said.

Gymnast Darja Ovcaruka represents Latvia at competitions in Baku.

“We put a lightweight combination for Darja in these competitions so that she would pass it confidently for herself, gain a foothold on the world stage, and then we will work for the future, complicate the combination for selection for the 2024 Olympics,” she said.

Speaking about the development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan, Prokofieva stressed that we have many promising athletes in our country.

"I observe the development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan not only in trampolining, but also in rhythmic gymnastics. During this visit, I was able to see how the Azerbaijani team is being prepared in group exercises for the junior championship. The training is very interesting and intensive. In trampoline gymnastics Magsud Mahsudov stands out - the brother of Seljan Mahsudova. There are many gymnasts in Azerbaijan who will show very good results in the future," she concluded.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts present individual and synchronous programs.

According to the results of the competition, winners and prize-winners in the individual program and synchronized jumps for men and women will be determined. In addition, the highest scoring participants will be awarded the AGF Trophy.

Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by the silver medalist of the last year's World Cup, held in our country, Seljan Makhsudova.