Baku hosts award ceremony for winners of Trampoline World Cup in individual program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The award ceremony of the winners of the World Cup in trampolining in the individual program for men and women was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

In the women's individual program, Camilla Gomez (Brazil) won the gold medal, Lea Labrousse (France) won the silver medal, and Seljan Makhsudova (Azerbaijan) won the bronze medal.

The awards to the winners were presented by the Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov.

In the individual program for men, Danil Mussabayev (Kazakhstan) took the first place, Jorge Martin (Spain) took the second place, Allan Morante (France) took the third place.

Ignacio Marron, Secretary General of the Spanish Gymnastics Federation, presented the awards to the winners.

On February 18-19, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosts the Trampoline World Cup. More than 60 gymnasts from 16 countries of the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts presented individual and synchronous programs.