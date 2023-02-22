Azerbaijan to use seedlings from Jabrayil for creating forests on liberated territories

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 22. The restoration of forests burned, destroyed, and cut down during the occupation on the territory of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district is carried out by the relevant structures of the environmental authorities of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of the Forest Development Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Jabbar Garibov told reporters in Jabrayil, Trend reports.

According to him, work is underway on the construction of terraces on the territory.

"Apart from "Forest of Friendship" and the terraces, a "smart nursery" is being created on the adjacent territories. Here, on a plot of 8 hectares, there will be a nursery that meets modern standards. The seedlings will be grown using Turkish technologies. About 2 million seedlings of high quality will be grown here annually," Garibov said.

According to Garibov, these seedlings will be used in forestry and reforestation in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur Economic Regions.

"An international training center, the Azerbaijani-Turkish Forestry Center, will also be established. Specialists in forestry and ecology from Türkiye and Azerbaijan will conduct training for local personnel. At the same time, forestry specialists and ecologists from both neighboring and Asian countries will teach and share their experience here," he said.

A groundbreaking ceremony of "Azerbaijan-Türkiye International Forestry Training Center", "Smart Seedlings" and "Forest of Friendship" Complex was held with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 20, 2022.