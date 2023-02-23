Azerbaijan confirms 31 more COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan has detected 31 new COVID-19 cases, 22 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,426 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,167 of them have recovered, and 10,108 people have died. Currently, 151 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,286 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,517,428 tests have been conducted so far.