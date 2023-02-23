Georgian delegation visits Azerbaijani Special Forces’, Naval Forces’ military units (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The Georgian delegation, paying an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the military units of the Special Forces and the Naval Forces, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the guests laid flowers on the bust of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and the memorial in honor of the martyrs, honoring their blessed memory.

The delegation was briefed on the special forces' training process, and all questions of the guests were answered. The head of the Georgian delegation signed the Book of Remembrance of the military unit.

Later, the Georgian officials visited the Naval Forces' military unit, and laid flowers at the monument erected in memory of martyrs.

The delegation viewed the conditions created for servicemen in the military unit. A briefing on the unit’s establishment history and activities was also presented.

Meanwhile, the guests watched the demonstrational classes of the naval special forces. They were shown modern weapons, combat, and auto vehicles at the disposal of marines and special forces.