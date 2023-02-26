Leadership of Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry visits Khojaly Genocide memorial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and the leadership of the Ministry visited the Khojaly genocide memorial on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports via the ministry.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry laid flowers at the memorial and honored the memory of the victims of the tragedy.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.