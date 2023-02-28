Azerbaijan conducts de-mining operations on liberated lands in full compliance with international rules - official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 28. A special coordination headquarters has been established to organize the coordinated implementation of restoration and reconstruction processes on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Chief Adviser of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Head of the Interagency Center for Reconstruction and Rehabilitation, Sultan Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the headquarters has been operating regularly since the end of 2020.

"A total of 10 working groups operating at this headquarters ensure high-quality and prompt coordination of work, and various processes of great importance," he said.

He noted that, naturally, the main condition for the implementation of these processes is mine clearance. Hajiyev said that this is also necessary in order to ensure the completely safe relocation of residents upon completion of the restoration work. According to him, the group includes representatives of various structures.

"The mine clearance operation is carried out in full compliance with international rules, using the latest and most modern technologies," Hajiyev added.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.