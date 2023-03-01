Azerbaijani rescuers return to country from quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. A group of rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, who took part in the elimination of the powerful earthquake implications and search and rescue operations in Türkiye, returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The plane with the Azerbaijani rescuers landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan were sent to Türkiye in accordance with the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. As a result of the Türkiye earthquake, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.